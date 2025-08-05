Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 361,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 63,990 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 0.6% of Empower Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $198,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% during the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, May Hill Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 14,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.05, for a total transaction of $8,220,537.55. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 58,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,196,757.55. The trade was a 19.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 959 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.86, for a total value of $549,372.74. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,630,844.40. This represents a 3.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,753 shares of company stock valued at $20,351,084. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $635.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.33.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA opened at $569.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $519.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $564.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $552.46. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $439.59 and a fifty-two week high of $594.71.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.50%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

