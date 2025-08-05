Costello Asset Management INC Acquires 1,417 Shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 269.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in RTX were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the first quarter valued at $1,288,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in RTX by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,973,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,075,000 after acquiring an additional 936,953 shares during the period. Finally, LBP AM SA raised its stake in RTX by 17.7% during the first quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 279,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,980,000 after acquiring an additional 41,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX opened at $157.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.69. RTX Corporation has a 52 week low of $112.27 and a 52 week high of $158.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.19 and a 200-day moving average of $134.66.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.78%.

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $2,328,805.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,959.56. This represents a 50.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $222,604.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,395.84. This represents a 9.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,088 shares of company stock valued at $3,910,975 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.67.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

