Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Costello Asset Management INC

Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 14,268.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,663,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,858,000 after buying an additional 1,651,608 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,838,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $521,322,000 after acquiring an additional 625,008 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,027,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,454,000 after purchasing an additional 585,600 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,001,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $862,036,000 after purchasing an additional 499,652 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $51,435,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Duke Energy from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.25.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK opened at $124.39 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Corporation has a one year low of $105.20 and a one year high of $125.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.50 and its 200-day moving average is $117.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.36.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.17. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.065 per share. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.32%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

