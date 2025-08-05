Costello Asset Management INC Sells 4,347 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Costello Asset Management INC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 60.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,786 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,347 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 3,138 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 16,509 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group now owns 4,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $119.38 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $214.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.56.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DIS

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.