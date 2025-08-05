iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $17.22 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,363 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,446 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $17,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 210.1% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Up 2.5%

TJX opened at $129.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $144.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.71 and a 52 week high of $135.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.56.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Citigroup raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Daiwa America upgraded TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

