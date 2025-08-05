Three Seasons Wealth LLC Sells 33 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Three Seasons Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 0.6% of Three Seasons Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Three Seasons Wealth LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Port Capital LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intergy Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.8% in the first quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 419 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $665.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $570.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $467.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $422.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $465.77. The firm has a market cap of $176.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.46 and a 1 year high of $627.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.95%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total transaction of $191,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,735,712.66. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

