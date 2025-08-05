Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,926 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $17,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,931,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $904,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after buying an additional 16,084 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 78,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,805,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 1.2%

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $183.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.52. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $150.35 and a 12-month high of $188.16. The firm has a market cap of $73.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

