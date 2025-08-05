Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Has $309,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Windsor Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $634.17 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $642.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $616.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $589.15.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

