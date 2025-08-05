Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Has $15.89 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 133,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,926 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $15,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Certior Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,979,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. U S Wealth Group LLC. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,556,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 328,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,314,000 after buying an additional 19,093 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $107.25 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.08. The company has a market capitalization of $462.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 56.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.26.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

