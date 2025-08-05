Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Sells 286 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.3% of Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Windsor Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $634.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $616.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $589.15. The firm has a market cap of $639.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $642.94.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

