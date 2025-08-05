Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,558 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,594,216,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,641,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,500,141,000 after purchasing an additional 346,190 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,253,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,412,619,000 after purchasing an additional 337,199 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,285,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,193,923,000 after purchasing an additional 263,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,230,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $503,966,000 after purchasing an additional 170,270 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $220.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $140.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.29. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $179.36 and a one year high of $242.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $229.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.01.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

