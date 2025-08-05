Advyzon Investment Management LLC Invests $615,000 in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,967 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 209,464 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $60,722,000 after buying an additional 27,774 shares during the period. GHE LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. GHE LLC now owns 14,677 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,255,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MCD. Loop Capital downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $346.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 target price (up previously from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Northcoast Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.39.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $304.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.00. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $265.33 and a 1-year high of $326.32.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 62.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total value of $281,221.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,780,165.67. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,400. This trade represents a 10.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,793 shares of company stock valued at $1,444,208. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.