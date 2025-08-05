S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Middleton & Co. Inc. MA

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA reduced its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up about 1.3% of Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $11,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 60,982.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,139,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,599 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in S&P Global by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,276,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,631,568,000 after purchasing an additional 525,347 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,503,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $178,858,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,071,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,653,000 after buying an additional 357,790 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SPGI opened at $562.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $427.14 and a fifty-two week high of $563.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $521.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $509.60. The stock has a market cap of $172.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.19.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on S&P Global from $632.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Argus upgraded S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.69.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

