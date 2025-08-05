Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Holdings Lowered by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,893 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Netflix makes up about 1.5% of Leisure Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 234.4% in the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,377,081 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,227,468,000 after purchasing an additional 110,432 shares in the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $873,000. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 148.5% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Netflix by 6.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 54,638 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $50,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,170.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $497.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.89, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $587.04 and a one year high of $1,341.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,234.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,087.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $1,340.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,297.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,336.54, for a total value of $387,596.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 22,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,162.46, for a total transaction of $26,463,401.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,009.24. The trade was a 98.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,483 shares of company stock worth $179,492,976 in the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

