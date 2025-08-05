Leisure Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 21,191.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,408,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $904,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382,847 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,079,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,039,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,808 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,471,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,965,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,091 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,027,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,176,579,000 after buying an additional 964,426 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,897,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $564,503,000 after buying an additional 835,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.11.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $150.81 on Tuesday. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 7.02%. Chevron’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 88.03%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

