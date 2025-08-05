Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 1,162 Shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,437,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,381,126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,691,451 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,210,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,876,853,000 after buying an additional 17,031,143 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,935,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,985,785,000 after acquiring an additional 9,980,859 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,417,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,521,218,000 after acquiring an additional 803,570 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 45,092,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,981,816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $6,762,177.87. Following the transaction, the insider owned 223,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,180,656.99. This trade represents a 39.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Argus cut their target price on Bank of America from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $45.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.76. Bank of America Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $33.06 and a fifty-two week high of $49.31. The firm has a market cap of $339.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.31.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of ($22,273.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.41%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

