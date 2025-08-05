Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 119,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,819 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $24,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Danaher by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,783,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,800,614,000 after acquiring an additional 194,466 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Danaher by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,934,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,821,477,000 after purchasing an additional 992,594 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Danaher by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,361,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,460,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,658 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Danaher by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,812,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,334,312,000 after purchasing an additional 370,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,677,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,303,163,000 after buying an additional 579,046 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC cut their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.61.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR stock opened at $197.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $141.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. Danaher Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $171.00 and a fifty-two week high of $279.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.87.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.16. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 3,105,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,036,665.92. The trade was a 28.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.