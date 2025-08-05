iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $44.42 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 719,827 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,072 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $44,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 160.4% in the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 224.7% in the first quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CSCO. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. New Street Research reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.35.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 15,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $1,027,222.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 309,543 shares in the company, valued at $20,281,257.36. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 29,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $1,924,344.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 688,409 shares in the company, valued at $44,478,105.49. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,335 shares of company stock valued at $6,271,054 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $68.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $271.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.81. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $69.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.94%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

