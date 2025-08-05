The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by LCM Capital Management Inc

LCM Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,523 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 3,138 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 16,509 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group now owns 4,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $119.38 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $124.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.82. The firm has a market cap of $214.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.56.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

