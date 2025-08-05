Maxi Investments CY Ltd Buys 7,900 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Maxi Investments CY Ltd increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 226.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,390 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Maxi Investments CY Ltd’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $147.51 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $182.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.15 and a 200 day moving average of $154.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 21,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,655.20. This represents a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 424,099 shares of company stock worth $8,352,355. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of QUALCOMM to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.10.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

