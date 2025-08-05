McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 188 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. American National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 189.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $310.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $103.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $220.11 and a 52 week high of $317.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $308.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.11.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

