McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 1,311.2% in the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on GE. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen raised GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 price target (up from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.92.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $276.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.44. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $150.20 and a 1-year high of $276.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $252.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.56.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

