McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.81 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 8,200.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,909 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.2% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 12.4% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $236,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $3,095,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,060.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $975.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,115.00 to $1,110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,037.48.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $955.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $982.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $984.78. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a twelve month low of $793.00 and a twelve month high of $1,078.23. The stock has a market cap of $423.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.19, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The retailer reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $63.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Callans sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,002.77, for a total transaction of $3,008,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 58,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,705,164.11. This trade represents a 4.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Yoram Rubanenko sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.96, for a total value of $3,899,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,629,419.04. This represents a 40.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,547 shares of company stock worth $9,472,510. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.