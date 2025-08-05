ABC Arbitrage SA Purchases 649 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

ABC Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 32 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in ServiceNow by 620.0% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other news, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,020.00, for a total value of $1,194,420.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,000. This trade represents a 28.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,020.00, for a total transaction of $147,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,087,540. The trade was a 4.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,990 shares of company stock worth $6,047,567 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,120.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,115.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NOW

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $922.02 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $678.66 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $993.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $948.24. The firm has a market cap of $191.78 billion, a PE ratio of 116.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.52. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.