Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Acquired by Horizon Family Wealth Inc.

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRVL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 232.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,360,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,033,859,000 after buying an additional 6,543,132 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,157,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,784,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737,705 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 748.3% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,700,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,557 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 8,128.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,460,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,767,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRVL. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.70.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of MRVL opened at $76.53 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.08 and a 1-year high of $127.48. The stock has a market cap of $66.11 billion, a PE ratio of -134.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.44.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 121,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,314,764.96. This represents a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $390,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 92,065 shares in the company, valued at $5,993,431.50. This trade represents a 6.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,434 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,826 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

