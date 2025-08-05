Plan Group Financial LLC Purchases 60 Shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Plan Group Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Plan Group Financial LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $2,166,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $454.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.37 billion, a PE ratio of -659.22 and a beta of 1.13. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $200.81 and a 1-year high of $517.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $479.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $423.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 17,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.62, for a total value of $8,370,290.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,175,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,897,053.48. This represents a 0.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 2,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.21, for a total value of $983,037.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 81,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,592,632.43. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,014 shares of company stock worth $74,238,060 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $370.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 price objective (up previously from $390.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.17.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

