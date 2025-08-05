Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 834 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,488,275,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65,310.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,113,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,454,000 after buying an additional 4,107,350 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,109,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,022,000 after buying an additional 2,819,065 shares during the period. Kedalion Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,436,610,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11,329.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,127 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $634.17 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $642.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $616.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $589.15. The stock has a market cap of $639.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

