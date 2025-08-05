1,728 Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Acquired by Earned Wealth Advisors LLC

Earned Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,728 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 210.1% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Up 2.5%

TJX stock opened at $129.12 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.71 and a twelve month high of $135.85. The company has a market cap of $144.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 price target (up from $137.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target (up from $154.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,180.08. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

