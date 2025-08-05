AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 196.4% in the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock opened at $197.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The company has a market cap of $348.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.83, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.60. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.81 and a 52 week high of $218.66.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 518.10%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 312.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on AbbVie from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $227.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.81.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

