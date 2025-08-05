Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Acquires 6,393 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,393 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.9% of Cary Street Partners Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $27,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 2.9% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $703,000. MWA Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% in the first quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 17,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 34.5% in the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.81.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $197.05 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $163.81 and a one year high of $218.66. The stock has a market cap of $348.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.83, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.60.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 518.10%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 312.38%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.