Advyzon Investment Management LLC Purchases 159 Shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)

Advyzon Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Advyzon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progressive stock opened at $241.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.33. The Progressive Corporation has a twelve month low of $208.13 and a twelve month high of $292.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $259.50 and a 200-day moving average of $266.32.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 15.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 2.25%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $267.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Progressive from $290.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $328.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $288.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.88.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 16,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total value of $4,153,335.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 228,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,832,701.76. The trade was a 6.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total transaction of $795,324.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 37,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,465,387.48. This represents a 7.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,250 shares of company stock valued at $26,332,348 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

