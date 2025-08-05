Leisure Capital Management Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Leisure Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,559 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,620,534 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,269,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,892 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,825,360 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,303,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,448 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,046,273 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after acquiring an additional 335,352 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Oracle by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,821,083 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,136,665,000 after purchasing an additional 585,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 15,012.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,755,096 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $664,810,000 after buying an additional 4,723,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $233.87 per share, for a total transaction of $112,257.60. Following the acquisition, the director owned 22,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,865.70. This represents a 2.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total value of $3,211,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 60,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,000,580.20. This trade represents a 19.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 428,303 shares of company stock worth $82,480,056. 42.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Piper Sandler raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $221.00 price objective (up from $202.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.29.

Oracle Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $252.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.99 billion, a PE ratio of 58.24, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.43. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $260.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

