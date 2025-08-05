West Michigan Advisors LLC Sells 577 Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

West Michigan Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,623 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,620,534 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,269,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,892 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,825,360 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,303,858,000 after buying an additional 2,350,448 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Oracle by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,046,273 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after buying an additional 335,352 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Oracle by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,821,083 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,136,665,000 after buying an additional 585,560 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 15,012.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,755,096 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $664,810,000 after buying an additional 4,723,631 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Up 3.4%

ORCL opened at $252.77 on Tuesday. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $260.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.60. The company has a market cap of $709.99 billion, a PE ratio of 58.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.43.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.29.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total value of $2,329,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 40,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,507,622.93. This trade represents a 19.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $3,211,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 60,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,000,580.20. This represents a 19.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 428,303 shares of company stock valued at $82,480,056. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

