Associated Banc Corp Purchases 3,134 Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $26,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 35,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its position in Chevron by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 6,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,866,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $560,016,000 after acquiring an additional 281,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 7,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVX. BNP Paribas cut shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.11.

NYSE:CVX opened at $150.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $168.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.03%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

