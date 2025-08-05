Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 7th. Analysts expect Eli Lilly and Company to post earnings of $5.56 per share and revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.7%

LLY opened at $767.75 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $677.09 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $776.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $800.81. The firm has a market cap of $727.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.44.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 48.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Free Report ) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $7,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,135.00 price target (up previously from $1,133.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $936.00 to $942.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,012.56.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

