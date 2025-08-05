Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Trims Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,019 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. now owns 39,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 23,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 141,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE opened at $23.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.52. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $30.43.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.3%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 124.64%.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.28.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

