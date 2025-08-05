West Michigan Advisors LLC Sells 229 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

West Michigan Advisors LLC reduced its stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in CocaCola during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola during the fourth quarter worth about $2,513,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in CocaCola by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 848,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,851,000 after acquiring an additional 204,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of CocaCola by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 10,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $4,335,629.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 187,716 shares in the company, valued at $13,491,148.92. This represents a 24.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $19,197,000.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 275,946 shares in the company, valued at $19,884,668.76. This represents a 49.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 415,387 shares of company stock worth $29,923,985 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Stock Performance

Shares of CocaCola stock opened at $68.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $296.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. CocaCola Company has a twelve month low of $60.62 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.27 and its 200 day moving average is $69.73.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. CocaCola’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on CocaCola from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, June 9th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Cfra Research upgraded shares of CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.21.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

