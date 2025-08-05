Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $453,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 74,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 205,580.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 10,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.9% in the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $171.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $412.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.91. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $171.19.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 target price (up from $164.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

