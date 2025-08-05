West Michigan Advisors LLC Has $5.30 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

West Michigan Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.8% of West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $580.14 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $588.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $564.09 and its 200-day moving average is $539.24.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

