Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada Sells 1,223 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 31.3% of Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.5%

VOO stock opened at $580.14 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $588.16. The company has a market cap of $704.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $564.09 and its 200-day moving average is $539.24.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

