McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $15.72 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 30,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,723,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 10.7% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 77,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $14,232,829,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 807,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Solution LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $580.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $704.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $588.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $564.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $539.24.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

