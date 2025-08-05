Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stake Lessened by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 40.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 11,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Tandem Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $220.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.36 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $229.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.01. The company has a market cap of $140.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.42%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.