Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Has $5.56 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF makes up 2.6% of Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $5,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,068,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,989,000 after acquiring an additional 13,198,415 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,245,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,609 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,505,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,304,000 after purchasing an additional 540,916 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,842,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,840,000 after purchasing an additional 831,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nepc LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 6,699,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,588,000 after buying an additional 331,564 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $59.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.23 and a 200 day moving average of $59.00. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $57.40 and a 52 week high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1927 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.