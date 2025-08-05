Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 25.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Marshall Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO opened at $580.14 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $588.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $564.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $539.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

