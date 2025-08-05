Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Acquires 474 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 1.1% of Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $182.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $221.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.69 and its 200 day moving average is $185.17. The company has a market cap of $166.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 99.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXN

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.