Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Up 2.1%

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $98.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.31 and a 200-day moving average of $82.57. The company has a market cap of $125.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.65. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $56.32 and a one year high of $102.59.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 58.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.09.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

