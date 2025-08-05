Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alley Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Prologis by 102.8% during the first quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 108,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,111,000 after purchasing an additional 54,914 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Prologis by 1,451.2% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 31,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 29,170 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Prologis by 9.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 297,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,232,000 after purchasing an additional 25,229 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Prologis by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 297,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Prologis by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $105.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.21. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $132.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.49%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PLD. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.74.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

