Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Acquires 5,884 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 20.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises 1.5% of Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,056.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,336,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,255 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,846,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,463,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $815,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,293 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,122,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,581,000 after acquiring an additional 853,388 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 667.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 822,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,734,000 after acquiring an additional 715,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock opened at $84.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.51. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $84.28 and a one year high of $145.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $71.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.7%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.62%.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.50 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,840. This trade represents a 96.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 11,682 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,796.94. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,591.06. The trade was a 89.61% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Redburn Atlantic lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.81.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

