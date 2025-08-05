Maxi Investments CY Ltd Increases Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Maxi Investments CY Ltd raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 114.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 40,602 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 1.6% of Maxi Investments CY Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Maxi Investments CY Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 117.9% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,790,229.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,676,461.30. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $176.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.91 and a 200 day moving average of $116.83. The company has a market cap of $286.63 billion, a PE ratio of 129.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $182.50.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Erste Group Bank raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.