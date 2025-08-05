Total Investment Management Inc. Sells 201 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Total Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 493.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 341,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,294,000 after purchasing an additional 284,174 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $845,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,439,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,356,000 after purchasing an additional 82,898 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $164.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.88.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $150.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.97. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $149.91 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The company has a market capitalization of $353.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.98%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

